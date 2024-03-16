Two million Italian families risk losing their homes: here’s why

Two million families risk losing their homes because they can no longer meet their mortgage or loan repayments. Repubblica writes this today, according to which these families, “even when they reach the judicial auction and lose their house, they still remain with a residual debt of 57%. Consequence of the strong inefficiency of the enforcement procedures, which devalue the value of the properties up to 63%, leaving even the creditors dissatisfied, who recover only half of what they owe”.

The data comes from the SalvaLaTuaCasa Observatory of the social startup Save Your Home, created by Nomisma, and presented at Montecitorio by Luca Dondi and Roberta Gabrielli, both from Nomisma. The rise in the cost of money has generated increases of between 35% and 119% in the monthly installment for families with variable rate mortgages in less than two years. This has led to a contraction of up to 51% of their net residual disposable income, even below the subsistence minimum.

The Observatory indicates how families who have to bear a high monthly repayment, exceeding 700 euros, between mortgages and consumer credit, have gone from 27% at the beginning of 2023 to 40% at the end of the same year. Nomisma also expects, in the coming months, a deterioration in credit quality and an increase in insolvencies, which will probably also be reflected in the auction market. According to forecasts, auctions in 2024 will be between 160 thousand and 180 thousand, an increase of 12% compared to 2023.

According to the study, the auction system presents macro-costs estimated overall at 9 billion euros for the public system, a cost per foreclosed family of 23,000 euros and negative effects for both banks and families starting from the auction prices which can halve the value of the property compared to market prices. “The SalvaLaTuaCasa Observatory highlights an increasingly critical situation for Italian families. For many families, in fact, a constitutional value is at stake: the right to housing”, underlines the CEO of Save Your Home, Gianfranco Dote.