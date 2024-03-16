The Triathlon Azzurro mixed relay will take place in Paris in 2024, and the Italian team will recruit 200 athletes. After the Triathlon World Championships, Paralympic Cup and mixed relay in Abu Dhabi were canceled due to bad weather, the season officially ended and relay rankings were closed.

The rankings are then frozen and Italy return to the top six countries (ahead of them are 2022 World Cup runners-up Great Britain, 2023 World Cup winners Germany and host nation France).

As Agc – coni.it reports: “This is a historic result for FITRI, which for the first time qualifies its athletes without the need for access through repechage events and individual rankings, and which will see its team take part in the mixed specialty presented in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic program “