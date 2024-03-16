Michoacán is once again under the wave of violence and, on this occasion, people were victims of shootings, allegedly carried out by organized crime groups.

This Friday, three armed attacks were recorded on stretches of road that cross part of the Tierra Caliente region of Michoacán and left 11 people injured, of which seven were shot. In addition, there are five damaged vehicles.

The first incident occurred on the Arteaga-La Huacana free highway, near the town of Los Ciriancitos, where the driver of the vehicle lost control of the unit after being shot in the body.

A second attack was perpetrated a few kilometers away, on the Siglo 21 Highway, near the Caseta de Las Cañas, municipality of Arteaga.

Don’t miss: They attack the home of a former mayor in Uruapan with bullets

Six injured people arrived at that location aboard a sedan vehicle, one of whom had gunshot wounds.

Reports indicate that the victims were attacked by armed people, causing them to crash into another vehicle, which caused injuries to the four companions.

The third attack was at kilometer 242+250 of the Las Cañas-Feliciano highway section, where a truck was damaged by bullets and a crash, after being shot.

The vehicle had multiple gunshot wounds to the windshield and hood.

The five injured boarded another vehicle and went to the Las Cañas booth in the municipality of Arteaga, where they were helped by National Guard personnel.

You may be interested: 7 people are shot to death in Chilchota, Michoacán

The wounded, all shot, were later taken by ambulance to a hospital in that region of Tierra Caliente, where their state of health is unknown.

Two other private vehicles were also damaged at the scene, hit by the truck, when the driver lost control and collided with them head-on.

Personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat implemented a security device in order to address road complications and monitor that area where antagonistic organized crime groups are fighting for control of the territory.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions