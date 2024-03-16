“I’ve been bad in the past. I was also bad on Amici”. Mew, guest today on Verissimo, explains the reasons that pushed her to leave Amici. “Even in the best moments, things happen that block you. I couldn’t continue, I knew I would never recover if I continued to throw negativity inside myself. I’ve already been bad in the past, I’ve carried all this with me over the years. In school the emotions were strong at the beginning and I didn’t think about the bad things. When I settled in, I felt sad again even though my journey was beautiful. There was something wrong, I understood that I was heading towards something that would weigh me down quite a lot”, says the very young singer in the program hosted by Silvia Toffanin.

“I had many eating problems, which I still have now. Even there I didn’t feel like eating, it wasn’t the right thing to continue. Maria De Filippi was very close to me, she was like a mother. It’s important to recognize that you have a problem, it’s important to talk about it. You have to express what you feel, even without fully understanding it. I only understood it over time”, he adds.

Mew left Amici with Matthew: “With him it was love at first sight, in him I found everything I was missing. I can’t do without him. Leaving Amici was a painful choice for both of us, I understood that he too he didn’t feel very good there. When I told him that I didn’t feel like continuing, he decided to come with me, like a huge idiot and a mega-empath… Now we’re together and we’re going to live together.”