The UN Human Rights Committee hearing highlighted President Jokowi’s neutrality in the 2024 elections. Photo/Reuters

WINA – Member of the UN Human Rights (HAM) committee from Senegal Bacre Waly Ndiaye highlighted President Joko Widodo’s neutrality in the 2024 elections. This is related to the nomination of his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as a vice presidential candidate with Prabowo Subianto.

Ndiaye’s criticism was made during the UN Human Rights Committee CCPR Session in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday (12/3/2024). He revealed that the Constitutional Court had changed the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates in the final minutes of the 2024 election.

“In February 2024, Indonesia will hold presidential elections. This campaign was held after a last-minute court decision changed the candidate eligibility criteria to allow the president’s children to run for election to take part in the election,” said Ndiaye.

Ndiaye also questioned the intervention of Indonesian government officials to influence the election process. He asked the human rights committee to investigate the incident.

“What steps are being taken to ensure that high-ranking officials, including the president, do not unduly influence the election process? Have our allegations of election interference been investigated?” Ndiaye asked.

Unfortunately, Indonesian representatives led by the Director General of Multilateral Cooperation at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tri Tharyat, did not respond to the protest from Senegal. He actually answered other issues.

The Indonesian delegation answered issues regarding the Papua issue and other cases.

