Sint-Niklaas, March 16, 2024 – Martina Criscio shines with bronze as she takes third step of the podium in the individual event at the Women’s World Cup Saber in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. For saber fencer Fiamme Oro from Foggia, it is the sixth medal of her career on the world stage, which she missed out on after success at the Grand Prix of Orleans last season, but with another individual bronze at the European Championships in Plovdiv 2023. .

Martina Cricio’s performance began with a last-kick success against China’s Wei with a score of 15-14 on the scoreboard of 64. In the 32nd round, the Italian defeated Hungary’s Battai 15-11 and then won in the round of 16 against Transalpine Apiti-Brunet with a score of 15-10. In the quarter-finals, Apulian class Oro ’94 triumphed in a superb final comeback over the Korean Jeong by 15–14, thus guaranteeing a place on the podium. The stoppage only came in the semi-finals against France’s Balzer 15–12, which still resulted in Martine Crichaud’s first podium of the season at the World Championships with a precious and well-deserved third place.

Rossella Gregorio, however, finished 26th, stopping only in the last push against French world number one Balzer, who later won the Belgian stage ahead of Japan’s Emura. Like other Italians on stage today: 37th Chiara Mormile, 39th Irene Vecchi, 43rd Eloisa Passaro, 54th Manuela Spica, 55th Alessia Di Carlo and 57th Claudia Rotili.

Tomorrow is the third and final day, the most important, of the Women’s Saber World Cup in Sint-Niklaas, dedicated to the team competition, the last valid for qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Coach Nicola Zanotti from Italy will take to the stage along with Michela’s quartet Battiston, Martina Criscio, Chiara Mormil and Irene Vecchi.

Photo by Bizzi Federscherman