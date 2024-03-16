loading…

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – Ukraine must regain control of all the territory it once controlled, including Russia’s Crimea Peninsula, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Otherwise, “lasting peace” would not be possible, he claimed.

Macron made the remarks on Thursday in interviews with broadcasters TF2 and France 2, and bluntly described Russia as France’s “enemy.”

At the same time, he stressed that Paris was not “waging war on Russia” but only “supporting” Kiev in the conflict.

“Of course, right now Russia is the enemy. “The Kremlin regime is the enemy,” stressed Macron.

He explained, “We are doing everything to keep Russia in check because, simply put, there will be no lasting peace if there is no sovereignty, the return of Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders, including Crimea.”

The French president’s latest remarks received a cool reception in Russia, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Macron apparently “doesn’t mind increasing his level of involvement” in Russian-Ukrainian hostilities.

“Yes, it is clear that Russia is France’s enemy because France is already involved in the war in Ukraine; they indirectly took part in this war,” Peskov stressed to reporters.

The French president has made increasingly aggressive statements recently, echoing remarks he made in late February that the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine could not be “excluded.”