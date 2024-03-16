They are “mostly women” and they had their last child very late. They grew up and aged between an ancient world and the well-being brought by modernity. In common they have “an active life”, spent mostly “in hill and mountain areas”. In their dishes there is “little meat and lots of vegetables from the home garden”. Here is the life of a centenarian in the Blue Zone of Italy, Sardinia. Indeed, the life of a centenarian, because after 100 it is a ‘pink avalanche’. To paint the portrait of the super elderly of the Peninsula, champions of longevity and wisdom, is Graziella Caselli, honorary professor of Demography at the La Sapienza University of Rome, who has studied the long-lived populations of the Blue Zones, helping to reveal the key elements that favor a long and healthy life.

“The Blue Zones must have precise characteristics, there are 5 in the world”, explains the expert to Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the first meeting (dedicated to centenarians) of the Milan Longevity Summit, which from 21 to 27 March will bring together the most well-known global scholars ready to discuss the topic of longevity and healthy aging. An event that includes more than 40 free meetings open to the public of all ages. One of these blue zones is in Sardinia. Initially identified in the Nuoro area, with its heart in Ogliastra, in a hill and mountain area, by studying the new generations of over 100s its borders have been remodeled and the homeland of the ‘Metusalemme’ “has expanded a little towards the South and North, not West.” The Sardinian one is the first, it traces the demographics that worked with the pioneering scientists: “When we studied the centenarians we counted them and marked them on the map of the Sardinian municipalities with a blue and blue marker. The more centenarians there were, the more the blue color increased. intensity. Eventually we saw that there was a completely blue zone. So it was called the Blue zone.”

We start right here, from the tricolor island. “Then we found other blue zones in the world: Okinawa in Japan – he lists – Nicoya in Costa Rica, Icaria in Greece, Loma Linda in the USA”. And “another one is about to arrive which is in French Martinique”. Scientists count centenarians, but not only that: they ‘validate’ them. That is, they investigate every biographical aspect, reconstruct their stories. From the details of these extraordinary lives come fundamental inputs for research. “We need to know their birth certificates – says Caselli – the history of their marital status, their marriage and residence certificates to see if the place of birth is different from the place where they live. The parish registers were very important for also identify any marriages between blood relatives, which had to have a papal dispensation”. This painstaking work was also aimed at understanding the characteristics of the territory of those over 100. It was seen that “the men were shepherds or farmers, the women were housewives. Living in a hilly and mountainous area means walking, doing a lot of physical activity. And These centenarians have similar lifestyles and eating habits, sharing a healthy environment for air, water and so on.”

Little 0 km meat and vegetables on the plates of those over 100 – This is the picture that emerges from the demographic survey. In the diet, “in addition to a little meat and lots of zero kilometer vegetables”, “there are some cheeses, goat’s milk, sheep’s milk, a few glasses of cannonau”. Those over 100 in the blue zone, which is confirmed as such also in subsequent generations, “are on average in good health”. Another aspect “that no one had thought about – says Caselli – is that they entered senile age when the cardiovascular revolution arrived in Italy and throughout the Western world and also when healthcare for all arrived. So they add to the ‘ancient’ characteristics also the positive effect of contemporary and modern medicine” and universal health coverage “which has allowed them to face old age in a better way”.

Caselli then studied, together with the multidisciplinary team which includes biologists, geneticists and other figures, “all the Sardinian centenarians, that is, a sample of those over 100 living. 377 municipalities in Sardinia were involved for the validation, general practitioners and a group of white coats from the University of Sassari who visited them monthly. In total, our investigation examined around 200 centenarians, over 100 women and less than 90 men. Blood tests were carried out to verify the presence of any morbid conditions and the DNA test, in which colleagues actually found markers of longevity.”

“It was interesting – the expert remarks – because we also took control groups and we always saw our centenarians in relation to their place of birth and gender. The comparison was made with people who had no family ties , born in the same place, more or less in the same weeks, because according to scientific literature the month of birth also affects longevity.” The theoretically propitious months? “I think they are the winter-spring ones”, she smiles. The researchers therefore analysed, by way of comparison, the ‘missed centenarians’. About 500 between 85-95 year olds and even 60-70 year olds, “died before” reaching 100. “This is the most interesting check because it tells you whether what you are studying makes sense or not for longevity. What have we discovered? Nothing special significant for men,” he anticipates. “We analyzed every aspect, also investigating kinship lines, on the fertility of mothers. We have 25 thousand family genealogies. What was significant was the transmission of longevity through the mother”, from woman to woman: the experts saw grandmothers, mothers and long-lived daughters.

The elixir of life from mother to daughter – And geneticists immediately focused their attention on mitochondrial DNA, which is of maternal origin. “We instead reasoned on the fact that a mother also transmits habits and lifestyles to her daughter”, explains Caselli. Because a long life is not just a matter of genes. There is more. Other particular signs? “Compared to those who died before the age of 100, our centenarians had a younger father, who was able to support them for longer, they also had 4-5 children, the last of which was given birth on the threshold of menopause, therefore the result of late fertility. And in relation to this recurring characteristic, beyond the biological value of this data, we have observed that centenarians often do not live in Rsa, but are almost always at the home of their last born daughter or son, 50 year olds who can be valid caregivers for a long time” for their super elderly family members.

This ties into the overall theme of well-being. “Having a good pension, being able to pay for a carer, leads to longevity”, reasons the expert. In short, there is not just one elixir of life. “There is no recipe, no secret to longevity, there are many.” And the experts have each given their contribution to discover them. “We demographers – reports Caselli – for example, pointed out that the Blue Zone of Sardinian centenarians corresponded to the Blue Zone of low mortality from cardiovascular diseases. The biologists went back to analyze the blood tests and found that their inflammatory processes were low “. Another example: “From the questionnaires the fact that many over 100s had had malaria stood out.” By analyzing these survivors at a molecular level, “a marker of longevity was identified. There are many results obtained from these studies”, to bring the dream of deciphering the code of eternity closer.