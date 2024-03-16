The Federal Labor Law (LFT) is the regulation in charge of supervising and directing labor interactions between workers and employers in Mexico. Its objective is to achieve a balance between productive aspects and social equity, promoting decent and fair working conditions in all spheres of employment.

Among the aspects that it is responsible for supervising are the official rest days that correspond to Mexican workers, thus in its article 74 the Federal Labor Law contemplates eight days of mandatory rest throughout the year.

How should they pay you if you work on Good Thursday and Good Friday?

Because holy days are not included in the list of mandatory breaks dictated by the LFT, if you work both on Good Thursday and Good Friday, your employer will pay you normally, since this law does not establish a mandatory extra payment.

Now, some companies, depending on their internal policies, decide to grant both days of rest to their employees, so you should check with your employer to find out the specific details in your case.

What are the mandatory rest days according to the LFT?

The 1st from January; 5th February; On March 21; On May 1st; On September 16; November 20th; On December 25; On December 1 of every six years, when it corresponds to the transmission of the Federal Executive Power and

That determined by the federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the election day.

