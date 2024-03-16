The work visa is one of the most requested requirements by foreigners in the United States, since this document authorizes an immigrant to obtain employment in the North American territory for a certain period of time. Although the procedures for foreign citizens have become a cumbersome issue, there are four Latin American nations that provide this visa more easily. are you one of the lucky ones? See the following note.

What are the 4 countries that can easily obtain a work visa in the United States?

In order to work legally in the US, it is important to process a work visa, which grants the power to obtain employment and develop professionally in the North American country.

According to information from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the nations of Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are those that easily obtain the work visa, as long as they have the following requirements within the Employment Authorization Document (EAD, in English).

You were recently granted temporary permission to remain in the United States (humanitarian parole) and have a valid permit. She requested asylum and said request has been pending for at least 150 days.

Likewise, to request temporary permission in the United States, it must have been requested for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Those who wish to apply must:

Have a support person in the United States. Undergo and pass a robust security background investigation. Meet the eligibility criteria.

How long is the work visa for these 4 Latin American countries?

The period of stay with this type of visa in the United States is up to 2 years. During this time, a person must take care of their expenses and provide them with financial support.

The first step to start the process is for the person residing in the United States to submit Form I-134A, Online Application to become a Support Person and Declaration of Financial Support. The U.S. Government will then review the information to make sure you have enough money to support your family member from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, or Venezuela who is on humanitarian parole.

The work visa in the United States allows you to work in the North American country temporarily and legally. Photo: Lives in the USA

What is the work visa in the United States?

The work visa in the United States is a permit that allows foreign citizens to enter the United States to work legally for a certain period of time. There are several types of visa, each intended for different categories of employment and with specific requirements. Some of the most common are:

H-1B (Skilled Workers): For workers in specialty occupations requiring at least a college education or its equivalent in work experience. This type of visa is very common in industries such as technology, engineering and medicine. L-1 (intra-company transfers): for employees of international companies who are transferred to an office in the United States. This visa has 2 subcategories: L-1A for executives and managers, and L-1B for skilled knowledge workers. H-2A (seasonal agricultural workers): for agricultural workers who come to the United States to perform seasonal or temporary work for which there are not enough US employees available.H-2B (temporary non-agricultural workers): for non-agricultural workers who enter the United States to work in non-permanent or seasonal jobs for which there are not enough US employees available.O-1 (individuals with extraordinary abilities or achievements): for individuals with extraordinary abilities in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics, or who have demonstrated a record of significant achievement in the television or film industry and have been recognized nationally or internationally for it.E-3 (Australian skilled workers): similar to the H-1B visa, but exclusively for Australian citizens. Allows you to work in a skilled occupation in the US.