loading…

Aid is dropped by air over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 27, 2024. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA – Leading tribes in Gaza said on Wednesday (13/3/2024) that they rejected any cooperation with Israel regarding the distribution of aid.

This decision was taken after reports in the Israeli media stated that Israel planned to divide the territory in Gaza into areas ruled by tribes, which would bear responsibility for distributing aid there.

According to local media, the tribes spoke on behalf of families in Gaza, who said they were willing to cooperate in the distribution of aid provided it was done in cooperation with security services and government officials in Gaza.

According to sources who spoke to Al Jazeera Arabic, officials from the UN Refugee and Employment Agency (Unrwa) and police officials in Gaza will meet on Saturday to agree on sending aid.

Speaking to Shehab News, the chairman of the Supreme Commission for Family Affairs, Abu Salman al-Mughni, said, “Their position is one and constant, and will not change.”

“All tribes, and I speak on behalf of all of them, cannot accept being an alternative to the government. “We cannot replace the people we elect to represent us,” he explained.

“The tribes cannot govern and do not fulfill the requirements in this regard, they only reconcile relations and support the government in carrying out its duties,” he stressed.

Al-Mughni said, “Even though some people have collaborated with Israel, they are not from our tribe and do not belong to the people of Palestine or Gaza.”

Hamas responded to the statement, praising what it described as the “responsible position” of the tribes in the face of “the evil plans of the Israeli occupation”.