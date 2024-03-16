On the morning of March 15, the funeral of “La Gilbertona”, an influencer from Culiacán who went viral on social networks, who died on the morning of March 14, took place.

However, something that caught attention were the flower arrangements that the influencer received allegedly from the Guzmán López family, whose surnames coincide with “Los Chapitos”, children of Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán. And by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Through platform X, user @niporwifi shared images of the “spectacular flower crowns.”

Salinas Pliego questions flowers sent to “La Gilbertona”

Given this, the founder of Grupo Salinas questioned the details sent by alleged drug traffickers.

“The Mexico where we live… can you imagine who else you will send flowers to, thank and pay tribute to when they die?” the publication reads.

Who is “La Gilbertona”, an influencer from Culiacán?

Gilberto Salomón Vásquez, known as “La Gilbertona” was a character who has gained sympathy on social networks for his particular interaction with people.

According to the content that has been spread on TikTok, he lived in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Her peculiar greetings made her an icon of the LGBT community. The 88-year-old influencer was born in 1936.

His fame began on TikTok, where he posted short videos with witty phrases, opinions on various topics, and moments from his daily life. His unique style, with direct and open language, earned him thousands of followers who admired him for his authenticity.

In 2022, false information had already been spread about his death due to a lump in his neck, a situation that he clarified at that time.

