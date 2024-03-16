Kinds of Kindness, a new film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, will be released in US cinemas starting June 21st thanks to Searchlight Pictures. The film, which was initially called AND, was shot shortly after Poor Creatures!, with which it shares part of the cast, starting with Emma Stone who collaborated again with the Greek director.

Lanthimos’ film, as confirmed by the director months ago, will be an anthology: “It tells three different stories and is a contemporary film. We’re finishing the editing right now, and I can’t tell you exactly what it is yet. But I wouldn’t even tell you what I thought the stories were about, because that would limit them. I try not to think about the meaning even during the process, because I’m afraid it will make my choices narrower.” The plot of the three stories is therefore still very secret, for now we only have a few photos from the set and a curiosity: at the actor’s insistence, during the filming of a scene Stone slapped Willem Dafoe twenty times!

The film, shot in New Orleans, was written by Lanthimos together with Efthimis Filippou, a screenwriter with whom he had already worked on Dogtooth, The Lobster and The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer. A still unconfirmed rumor suggests that the actors involved may play different roles in each story.

In addition to Emma Stone, who has just won the Oscar for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Creatures!, two other faces already seen in the Greek’s latest film return: Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley. Among the names involved there are also those of Joe Alwyn (who had already worked with Lanthimos in the film The Favourite), Jesse Plemons (the Todd of Breaking Bad, recently seen also in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon), Mamoudou Athie , Hong Chau (The Whale) and Hunter Schafer, one of the revelations of the controversial HBO series Euphoria.

Lanthimos’ new work will be released in American cinemas on June 21, 2024. The Italian release date has not yet been announced, and it is currently unknown whether it will be set for that same period.