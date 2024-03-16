loading…

Kim Jong-un started using a car as a gift from President Vladimir Putin. Photo/Reuters

PYONGYANG – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made his first trip in a luxury car given to him as a gift by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pyongyang and Moscow have forged closer ties since Kim met Putin in Russia last September, their first summit in four years.

Putin also invited Kim to try out his high-end Aurus Senate limousine, and the vehicle arrived in Pyongyang in February.

On Friday, Kim used the car for the first time, according to his brothers and top government official Kim Yo Jong.

The trip is “clear evidence of the DPRK-Russia friendship, which is developing comprehensively at a new high level”, Kim Yo Jong said as reported by state-run KCNA, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

According to Russian state media, Aurus is Russia’s first luxury car brand and has been used in motorcades of high-ranking officials since Putin first used an Aurus limousine during his inauguration ceremony in 2018.

Kim Jong-un, 40, has a collection of foreign-made luxury cars that are believed to be circulating in his country. During his visit to Russia, he traveled between meeting locations in a Maybach limousine that he took on his special train. Other limousines Kim has reportedly used include a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Maybach S62.

A United Nations report in 2021 highlighted attempts to send luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million allegedly from the United Arab Emirates to Ningbo, China, for onward delivery to North Korea.

North Korea and Russia have grown closer over the past year as North Korea developed its weapons and nuclear program and Moscow continued its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The United States and South Korea have expressed concerns that North Korea is sending weapons to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine with a technological know-how imbalance.