Observations made with the James Webb telescope could explain the mystery of how life formed. Let’s see what was discovered.

The James Webb telescope confirmed the theory of the formation of complex organic molecules (COM) in the early stages of protostars. This happens before planets form. Put forward by scientists many years ago, based on laboratory experiments, this hypothesis has now been confirmed by space observations.

This is due to the extraordinary spectral capacity and sensitivity of the Mid InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) of the James Webb telescope. It was possible to detect different types of molecules in two protostars, from simple methanes to complex acetic acid and ethanol, present in interstellar ice.

These results are part of the JOYS+ (James Webb Observations of Young ProtoStars) project, and offer new insights into solving one of the oldest problems in astrochemistry: where do COMs come from in space?

James Webb Telescope: organic molecules detected in protostars

As part of the JOYS+ project, the James Webb Telescope used its MIRI instrument to observe a group of more than 30 protostars in the mid-infrared. A group of scholars, under the direction of Harold Linnartz of Leiden University, focused their attention on the analysis of complex organic molecules (COMs) in the solid state present in two specific protostars. They are NGC 1333 IRAS 2A, a low-mass protostar, and IRAS 23385+6053, a high-mass protostar.

IRAS 2A is of special interest to the scientific community, being a star that presents characteristics similar to those of our Sun in its infancy. This star has offered clues to what our Solar System may have been like in its early stages. It also sheds light on how complex organic molecules were distributed before they converged on the early Earth.

Through the analysis of the spectra collected by MIRI, which cover a wavelength range from 6.8 to 8.6 micrometres, the researchers identified the presence of substances such as acetaldehyde, ethanol, methyl formate and acetic acid in the solid state, together with simpler organic molecules such as methane, formic acid, sulfur dioxide and formaldehyde.

Sulfur dioxide has been the subject of particular interest. Reason? It allows you to evaluate the amount of sulfur in protostars. Furthermore, it has prebiotic significance, as sulfur-based compounds played a crucial role in the Earth’s metabolic reactions early in its history.

Solid phase of complex organic molecules?

For a very long time, the scientific community has been wondering about the genesis of complex organic molecules (COM). The dilemma is whether they emerge directly from the gaseous phase or form rather as ice.

Recent observations made by the MIRI instrument indicate that these molecules could originate from the sublimation of ice, passing directly from the solid to the gaseous state without crossing the liquid state.

The discovery of COMs within the ice may suggest this. In practice, the chemical reactions that occur in the solid state on the surface of cosmic dust grains could be the cradle of molecules of greater complexity.

This opens the door to a deeper understanding of the origins of even larger molecules in the universe. Scientists are eager to discover the extent to which solidified COMs can be transferred to planets during late stages of protostar evolution.

Compared to molecular cloud gas, frozen COMs are transported more efficiently across protoplanetary disks. Therefore, comets and asteroids could inherit these icy COMs. Then, colliding with nascent planets, they could deposit them on them, thus providing the fundamental elements for the potential birth of life.

New future light on the origin of life?

Recent discoveries made by the James Webb Telescope’s MIRI instrument have opened new frontiers in understanding complex organic molecules and their journey through the universe. The possibility that these molecules form on dust grains and travel to planets via comets and asteroids suggests an interesting mechanism for the distribution of essential ingredients for life.

This research not only enriches knowledge of protostars and planetary formation, but also offers fascinating perspectives on the origin of life itself.

