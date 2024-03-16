loading…

Italy is concerned that sending NATO troops to Ukraine will trigger a bigger conflict. Photo/Reuters

ROME – Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said sending NATO troops to Ukraine meant risking an explosion in a third world war.

“I don’t think NATO should enter Ukraine. This would be a mistake. “We need to help Ukraine defend itself, but entering the country to fight against Russia means risking a Third World War,” Tajani said in an interview at an event in the northern Italian city of Verona, reported by Anadolu.

The foreign minister’s statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea of ​​sending troops to defend Ukraine from its aggressors.

“Our soldiers are good at doing what they do, protecting our ships in the Red Sea, or good at what they do in Lebanon, Africa and Iraq. They are bringers of peace and freedom,” he said.

Tajani also commented on the ongoing war in Gaza, saying Italy should work with “moderate Muslim countries,” such as Egypt, to reach a peace agreement in the Gaza Strip.

“Egypt is an important actor in trying and finding an agreement that will bring peace to Gaza. “Egypt, like Qatar, is a fundamental country for the stability of this region and the Mediterranean,” he said.

(ahm)