The Israeli embassy in Peru issued a statement thanking the National Police of Peru for thwarting an attack against an Israeli citizen after the arrest of Majid Azizi and two accomplices, allegedly related to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, specifically with the elite force. Quds. In addition, they asked the authorities to “try the accused with the full weight of the law” and considered that the continued attempts by Iran and its tentacles to attack innocent people around the world are “extremely serious.”

“The State of Israel wishes to express its gratitude to the Peruvian Police and the Prosecutor’s Office for having dismantled an Iranian attack that was directed against an Israeli citizen, using exactly the same modus operandi described,” the statement said.

In the press release, they describe Iran as a “country that sponsors terrorism” and that Israel and the international community have been fighting against “its tentacles that hire hired killers to attack Israeli citizens, Jews and citizens of Western countries.” Likewise, they cite two attacks that occurred in Brazil and Colombia:

“We have witnessed the same way of acting just a few months ago in Brazil, where criminals who tried to commit attacks in the name of Hizbollah were arrested; or in June 2021, in Colombia, when the Iranian Quds Force recruited two hired assassins to kill Israelis in Bogotá; It also happened in other countries around the world (Turkey, Germany, Cyprus, etc.).”

Iranian arrested on suspicion of plotting attack against Israeli businessman

The National Police of Peru (PNP) carried out an operation that led to the arrest of an Iranian citizen, Majid Azizi (56 years old), along with two alleged accomplices: the Peruvian Walter Oswaldo Linares Solano (57) and Luis Filomeno Loja Vásquez (44 years). These captures were made thanks to intelligence work carried out by the Directorate Against Terrorism (Dircote) in the Las Malvinas Shopping Center, in Cercado de Lima.

The Minister of the Interior, Víctor Torres, highlighted the PNP’s commitment to security and the fight against organized crime, and highlighted the effectiveness of the ‘Protection Peru’ police operation.

Press release from the Israeli embassy in Lima (Peru). Photo: Embassy of Israel in Lima

The detainee was displayed before the media with handcuffs and a black vest. General and Chief of Staff of the Peruvian Police, Óscar Arriola, confirmed Azizi’s membership in the Quds Force, a unit noted for its military intelligence operations outside Iran.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against Azizi on suspicion of terrorism. According to preliminary investigations, Azizi would have settled in Peru since 1997 and would be linked to an international terrorist organization, with the intention of murdering an Israeli citizen. This attack was planned for November, coinciding with the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) in Peru.

The authorities have ordered the detention of Azizi and his alleged collaborators for a period of 15 days, as permitted by the country’s anti-terrorist legislation, without the need for a prior court order. The identity of the Israeli businessman, the target of the alleged attack, has not been disclosed.