Qatar, March 16, 2024 – Negotiations could resume tomorrow afternoon or Monday in Doha, Qatar, to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave following the October 7 attack in Israel. Egyptian officials said this in statements reprinted by the Times of Israel.

Earlier, Al-Arabiya satellite television, citing Egyptian officials, spoke of “obstacles” preventing an agreement from being reached. According to the sources, which were also renewed by Israeli media, “Hamas has not said how many hostages are still alive, and Israel will not agree to allow all displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip to return freely to the north.”

Source: ADNCRONOS

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.