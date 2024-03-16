A famous singer has decided to refuse the possibility of participating in L’Isola dei Famosi for a question of dignity. That’s who it is!

In a few weeks the new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi will begin and there are so many curiosities about the new cast. However, it seems that a very famous singer has decided to refuse this proposal for a question of dignity.

Let’s find out together who it is and what this famous character said about it.

The Island of the Famous: the pilot episode in a few weeks

There is very little left until the next edition of L’Isola dei Famosi, the Canale 5 reality survivor. Everything is ready for this new adventure which will see some rather significant changes from every point of view.

The first novelty undoubtedly concerns the management of the format, which will be presented by Vladimir Luxuria. The special correspondent will be Elenoire Casalegno, who will follow the shipwrecked people from Honduras.

As regards the presence of commentators in the studio, the two names confirmed by Mediaset are those of Sonia Bruganelli and Dario Maltese. We therefore just have to wait until April 8th to understand how this new journey will start.

Famous singer rejects The Island of the Famous: that’s who it is

There are so many VIPs who have been contacted by Mediaset production in order to participate in this new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi. In many cases the identity of these characters has not yet been revealed, but there are very insistent rumors going around.

The proposal was also made to a very famous singer, who however categorically refused any type of negotiation. But who are we talking about? We are referring to the singer Drupi, who expressed a rather harsh opinion regarding participation in this reality show.

Drupi On the Island of the Famous I would catch many fish, but I would lose my dignity forever. All day in long johns. I would just go there if they paid me 3 million.

These were the words that the famous artist declared during an interview with Il Corriere della Sera. For him, what really matters is not doing TV and appearing in current programs but going to those places where his music speaks for him. What can I say, everyone is free to make their own choices.