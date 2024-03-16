A Turin-based company specialized in the distribution of products and accessories dedicated to the automotive sector, Intec offers its i-Starter 2.9, a multifunction emergency starter, designed to start vehicles with flat batteries and to recharge even the most common electronic devices. Intended for semi-professional or DIY use, i-Starter 2.9 can be used for starting motorcycles, cars, SUVs and off-road vehicles.

I-Starter 2.9 is equipped with two outputs: one 12 V for starting, the other USB type Quick Charge 3.0 for rapid charging of compatible devices. Additionally, there is PD30W “Power Delivery”, a universal USB input and output technology that can deliver power up to 30W via USB-C. This is a technology that makes it possible to use a single charger for all electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops and many others, without damaging the battery.

The charging of I-Starter 2.9, the company promises, takes place in a few hours and can provide valid support for starting vehicles if the battery is flat. All exit and entry ports are protected by a dust- and splash-proof rubber coating.

All the information can be viewed on the screen, and integrated into the instrument there is a LED lamp with fixed, flashing or SOS light to signal danger or shed light in dark places.

It is supplied in a case containing the starter cables, the USB-C charging cable, the 230 V charger for the i-Starter and the user manual at a price of 183 euros.