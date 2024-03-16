Los Angeles, March 16, 2024 – Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz today in Indian Wells for a place in the ATP Masters 1000 Final and second place in the rankings. The Italian, world number 3, will attack the second-ranked player in the semi-final, scheduled for 20:00 live and on streaming: if he wins, the 22-year-old from South Tyrol will overtake him.

Sinner arrives to the call after a convincing victory in 2 sets over the Czech Jiri Legecka. At Alcaraz, he aims to continue his impressive open streak of 19 consecutive successes between 2023 and 2024, with the new season starting with titles at the Australian Open and ATP Rotterdam.

How Sinner plays

“He’s the best player in the world at the moment,” Alcaraz says as he prepares to face an opponent who, despite some performance amnesia, has yet to lose a set on the California hard court.

The sinner, paradoxically, still has plenty of room for growth. “There are days when I manage to serve very well and sometimes I have to struggle more: for example, in the second set against Lehecki the percentage was not so high and that is something I need to improve. However, I know that I am working correctly and in the future I believe that this will be one of my best throws,” the Italian said after winning the quarterfinals.

Previous

In previous meetings with Alcaraz, Sinner leads 4-3. The South Tyrolean has won his last two matches in a row: the ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Miami and the ATP semi-final in Beijing last year.

To find Alcaraz beating the Blues again, you need to go back exactly a year and rewind the tape to the 2023 Indian Wells semi-finals: since then, the balance between the two big names has gradually but significantly changed. If a year ago Alcaraz seemed the anti-Djokovic, now he must play at the top to earn the anti-Sinner’s streaks.

Match on TV and streaming

The match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled for 20:00 today, Saturday, March 16th. On TV, Sky subscribers will be able to see it exclusively live on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Tennis. In addition, it will also be available to stream on Now and the Sky Go platform.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo FITP Tennis – Facebook