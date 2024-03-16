Los Angeles, March 16, 2024 – Rain affected the match between Matteo Berrettini and Arthur Gaston in the second round of the Challenger Phoenix 2024 tournament. The Azzurro won at the end of the match, which lasted two days due to a 24-hour delay due to heavy rain. The restoration of the match ended on the Italian night.

Berrettini reached the quarter-finals with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in favor: “It was an incredible match,” Berrettini said, as reported by supertennistv.it. I’m very happy to win, to be here and enjoy the time I spend on the field.”

(Photo from ATP Tour website)