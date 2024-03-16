She tried to open the window, mother Stefania realized that the carbon monoxide was killing her children

The Bologna tragedy shook the whole of Italy. The Corriere della Sera correspondent spoke with the neighbors, the firefighters, the teachers, the residents of the building and the vice commissioner. That day, the heating wasn’t working and mother Stefania had turned on the heater to keep her three children warm.

According to the firefighters, the woman woke up in her sleep and realized what was happening in the room, she was found near the window, which she desperately tried to open to save her three children. The two twins, Giulia Maria and Mattia Stefano, were on the ground.

From how we found the bodies, we think he tried to help the children.

The only certain thing is that mother Stefania had placed the heater on top of a piece of furniture to heat the room. In fact, on Thursday the heating in the apartment wasn’t working. It is not yet clear whether the situation was the same in the other apartments. And now the images of that mother who puts her children to bed and then lies down next to them in the bed, breaks her heart. The images of a mother who wakes up in the middle of the night and desperately tries to open the window to save her only reason for living. Unfortunately, when help arrived it was already too late.

They tried to resuscitate her mother on the spot. The children were carried into an ambulance.

The neighbors are shocked and saddened, since those children had arrived, they had brought so much joy to the condominium. Seeing them run and play made the many elderly people who live in that same building smile. Mrs. Bruna remembers their happiness, Maria remembers the sweets they brought her and Stefania’s always polite greeting. And then there’s Luca who hoped something less serious had happened, because those buildings “are cursed”. He remembers the tragedy of 5 years ago, when two children aged 10 and 14 fell from the eighth floor of the building next door. In 2006, a 38-year-old woman jumped from the ninth floor with her 2-year-old daughter.

Everyone mourns the passing of mother Stefania and her three children. She had separated from their father, but she had maintained good relations. The man, now broken, often went to visit his children, to be with them and take them to school. And now he can’t help but look at their photos again and again and remember the happy moments spent all together.

