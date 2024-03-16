Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – The Latin State Police, as part of measures aimed at preventing the criminal behavior of persons illegally residing in Italian territory, yesterday proceeded with an escort to the Fiumicino border with the aim of repatriating a Moroccan citizen born in 1972.

Having entered the national territory illegally and landed on the Italian coast in Lampedusa in March 2021, the foreigner submitted an initial application for international protection, which was rejected by the Territorial Commission for the Recognition of International Protection of Rome as manifestly unfounded.

In November 2023, the man again repeated his request for protection, in which case the commission declared him inadmissible, also certifying his obligation to repatriate and impose a ban on entry into the territory of the European Union for a period of 3 years.

Tracked by Digos operators and checked for his violations, based on the order of the Commissioner of Police of the Province of Latina of March 14, 2024, he was immediately escorted to the border for repatriation, a position confirmed by the AG competent in this territory.

Therefore, yesterday afternoon, police officers from the Latina Police Headquarters, under forced escort, proceeded to the Fiumicino air border for subsequent boarding of the repatriation flight to Casablanca.

The result is the result of the ongoing activities of the Latina State Police, whose employees are constantly engaged both in the field of investigative information activities and in the field of emergency highly effective services launched in the territory of the province of Latina, activities. The tasks of which also include the fight against the illegal stay of foreigners on the territory of the state.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

