In recent days, important new news has arrived regarding the Vanessa Ballan crime. The 26-year-old pregnant mother, who lost her life at the hands of a 41-year-old man, with whom she had been in a parallel relationship for some time, but which she had decided to end.

Fandaj Bujar has been under arrest since the evening he committed the crime. The officers immediately set out on his trail and therefore arranged for him to remain in prison. They found him in his home, while he was trying to escape abroad, he had also prepared the documents.

Now he has decided to write a letter, which he has delivered to prosecutor Michele Permunina, who is still dealing with the case. The man who worked as a builder explained that he had gone to the woman’s house to talk to her. In reality he had brought the burglary tools, because he knew that she would never open the door.

However, once inside the house, perhaps after the conversation turned into an argument, he would have picked up a knife for this reason. From the autopsy it emerged that she inflicted seven blows, one of which to her heart and therefore her death occurred in just a few minutes. Furthermore, from the investigations, they also discovered that the child the woman was expecting was her partner Nicola Scapinello.

Vanessa Ballan’s crime and the evidence that framed Fandaj Bujar

Vanessa met her partner Nicola in 2013 and from their story a child was born, who is now 5 years old. During one of your shifts at the supermarket, you met this 41-year-old person of Kosovan origins.

An extra-marital affair was born between them, which went on for about 2 years. However, in August last year, the woman decided to call it quits, but Fandaj Bujar never accepted this decision of hers.

In the late morning of Tuesday 19 December, after a month of silence, he showed up at the family home with a bag. Inside he had two knives and a hammer which he used to break the French window. Once inside, when she realized that Vanessa had no intention of moving in with him, she decided to end his life. The investigators also have in their hands the video from a neighbor’s camera, in which the 41-year-old is seen entering the house. He had a bag containing the weapon used for the crime and the tools used to enter.

