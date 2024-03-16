loading…

Houthis hold a parade in Sanaa, Yemen, in September 2023. Photo/Ansar Allah Media office

SANAA – Yemen’s Houthi group said on Friday (15/3/2024) that they had attacked three United States (US) and Israeli ships in the Indian Ocean.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces, in order to implement this directive, carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using an appropriate number of missiles and naval drones, and all three operations succeeded in achieving their objectives,” the Houthi statement said.

The Houthi movement, which controls most of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships linked to Israel until Israel stops its brutal military action in the Gaza Strip.

This caused the United States (US) to announce a multinational operation to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

US and British forces then launched several attacks on Houthi positions in an effort to reduce their ability to target commercial vessels.

Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, injured 73,000 citizens and 7,000 people are still missing or dead under the rubble of their homes in Gaza.

The United States is the main supplier of weapons used by Israel to kill Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The US always protects Israel from various international sanctions efforts.

(she)