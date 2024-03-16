It is available from today for purchase and rental Home Education – The Rules of Evil,. Discover it on the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Youtube, Rakuten TV, Timvision, Microsoft Film & TV and for rental on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity. A psychological horror by Warner Bros Entertainment Italia, Indiana Production, BlackBox Srl and with Squareone Productions GmbH which marks Andrea Niada’s feature film directorial debut.

If you want to know more, visit the official website: Home Education – The Rules of Evil – Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia.

Home Education – The rules of evil

Home Education – The Rules of Evil is available from today for purchase and rental on all major digital platforms. The film boasts an international cast featuring Julia Ormond (Vento di Passioni, Reunion, Ladies in Black), Lydia Page (Blue Jean) and Rocco Fasano (SKAM Italia, Non mi Kill, Hotel Portofino, Noi anni luce).

Julia Ormond

London-based Italian writer-director Andrea Niada developed the feature script from his critically acclaimed London Film School graduation short.

Director Andrea Niada

Home Education – The Rules of Evil is the highest-grossing Italian horror film for a debut director. The film grossed more than €430,000 and attracted over 55,000 spectators to theaters. With this result, it ranked eighth among the highest-grossing Italian horror films produced (or co-produced) from 1994 to today. The film was made with the support of the Calabria Film Commission Foundation – Action and Cohesion Program (PAC) Calabria Region public notice 2022 for the Audiovisual.

Synopsis

How far can one push the delirium of an isolated mind, deprived of any contact with the real world? Rachel (Lydia Page) is a teenager who grew up in a house in the woods, obstructed by the principles of an esoteric cult of which her family are followers. When her father Philip dies, her oppressive mother Carol (Julia Ormond) forces her daughter to live with her corpse.

She has no contact with the outside world except for a few brief esoteric forays into the surrounding woods, in the belief that the lifeless body will revive. But if inside the house everything flows according to Carol’s rigid rules, outside Philip’s disappearance arouses suspicion and suddenly in the crazy tranquility of that house Dan (Rocco Fasano) appears, a boy who begins a friendship with Rachel but who the mother represents a severe threat.

Andrea Niada

Born in Milan, but raised in London, where he now lives and works as a writer and producer. His favorite films reflect the films he produces, in fact he loves psychological horror, dark comedies and the like. He graduated from The London Film School in 2016. Among various TV projects, he is developing a horror series with Dario Argento. There is also the idea of ​​a horror film with the company The Apartment, which created The New Pope, My Brilliant Friend and The Hand of God.