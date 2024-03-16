Hiker Craig Muir experienced a moment of amazement when he came across a three-meter-high metal structure at the top of the hill he was climbing. Initially, Muir, who is a bricklayer and resident of Hay-on-Wye, on the eastern border of Wales, thought he might be facing an alien-related experience. “I was a bit taken aback, as the structure resembled a UFO,” he admitted, speaking to The Guardian.

“It seemed to be made of a very thin metallic material, almost surgical steel. The structure was approximately 3.5 meters high and half a meter wide, it seemed perfectly level and stable, even though it was windy,” Muir describes to the British newspaper. .

The monolith was discovered at the summit of Hay Bluff, a hill near the hiker’s residence, a location that is impossible to access by car. This detail raises questions about how the structure got there.

“It didn’t look like he had been dropped there from a helicopter, but rather accurately buried. However, there were no obvious footprints. You would think there would be a lot of disorder around him, but that wasn’t the case,” he remarked.

Hiker found ‘perfect monolith’

Craig Muir described the structure to the New York Times as a “perfect monolith” and compared it to the monuments of Egypt, but noted that it was made of steel and lacked visible markings. What caught his attention the most was the finish of the monolith, with “extremely smooth, shiny and precise edges.” Additionally, Muir, who has a background in metal work, noted with admiration the lack of obvious signs of welding on the structure.

What is a monolith?

A monolith is a structure formed by a single piece of solid material, such as stone or metal, characterized by its large size. This type of structure is often associated with monuments or commemorations and can be found in various cultures around the world. Natural monoliths are unique geological formations, while those created by humans often serve artistic, commemorative or religious purposes. Their simple, yet imposing design makes monoliths powerful symbols and fascinating objects.

The appearance of mysterious monoliths since 2020

In 2020, the appearance of several mysterious monoliths, similar to the one depicted in Stanley Kubrick’s film ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, in various parts of the globe (such as the Isle of Wight, Romania, the Utah Desert, in the United States, and several places in Catalonia) generated a wave of conspiracy theories suggesting a possible extraterrestrial origin. Although an artistic collective known as The Most Famous Artist claimed the creation of the structures found in the United States, the authorship of those located in other countries remains unclaimed.