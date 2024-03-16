Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – “How to improve your health and well-being through sport, exercise and nutrition.” This is the subject of an information meeting on maintaining a healthy and quality life, which will take place on Monday, March 18, from 16:00 to 19:00 in the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Fiumicino.

Speakers will include Mayor Mario Baccini, President of the City Council, Roberto Severini, Daniela Sgroi, Director of Health of ASL Roma 3, Francesca Milito, General Director of ASL Roma 3 and Giovanni Leonardi, Head of Department of the Ministry of Health. .

There will be many speakers who will delve into the topic, touching on key topics in the field of health and prevention in class, such as: “Medical devices and prevention: a winning combination”, Achille Iachino, Director General of the Ministry of Health. ;

“How to fight cancer with a knife and fork: Prevention starts at the table!” Maria Rita Noviello, Oncologist – UOSD Screening, Health Promotion and Lifestyle;

“Sports and exercise, not just relaxation. In search of the lost movement! Speaker – Antonio Fiore, sports doctor – UOC IISP;

“Movement: Medicine of the Future”, Alessandro Mustazzolu, Scientific Communication Service of the Sani Higher Institute;

“From rehabilitation to adapted physical activity: a life journey”, presented by Marco Bozzetti, President of the ILITECH Association.

An initiative sponsored by the Municipality of Fiumicino and managed by ASL Roma3 and the Lazio Region.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.