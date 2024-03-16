International Sleep Day was promoted by the World Sleep Society in 2008, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of the relationship between sleep quality and health. Since more than 40% of the world’s population suffers from some disorder associated with poor quality sleep, which increases the risk of developing chronic diseases.

On the occasion of this day, whether on the date established by Sleep Equity for Global Health, March 15, or the World Sleep Society, March 18, Statista published a list of those countries with the highest rates of population suffering from disorders of sleep. This is led by Italy, where more than 43% of the population claims to have problems falling asleep due to hypersomnia, narcolepsy or another sleep disorder. Followed by Spain, with 42%; United States, with 40%; South Africa, with 39%; and Mexico, also within the Top-5, with 38%.

For its part, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) identified 45% of the population had poor sleep quality in 2023, as a result of inefficient sleep syndrome or insomnia. In turn, the institution pointed out that the rate of people suffering from sleep disorders such as hypersomnia, narcolepsy, parasomnias and sleepwalking should be added to this percentage. “Not dreaming or resting is placing people in a situation of disadvantage, vulnerability and high risk,” warns the UNAM to highlight the health problems derived from poor quality sleep.

Sleep medicine experts from UNAM, such as Santana Miranda, consider that there are multiple physical and social factors why people have poor quality sleep in Mexico. Among which are mentioned: excessive working hours, night shifts, long-distance journeys to get to work centers and the abuse of mobile devices. “We are sleeping well, not enough hours, and we do not have healthy work schedules, we live to work, this brings a large number of social and health problems,” adds Miranda.

Regarding this, the American College of Cardiology points out that around 8% of deaths from any cause can be attributed to poor sleep patterns. In line with this finding, they explain, developing good sleep habits, getting enough sleep, and having good sleep hygiene can greatly benefit long-term health. Thus reducing the risk of developing diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disorders, as well as mental health problems, anxiety, depression, and even poor quality of life.

