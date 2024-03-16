Did Patrick Guarnieri take his own life? Here is what emerged from the investigations and the autopsy examination

He took his own life on his birthday, Patrick Guarnieri died in Castrogno prison on 13 March. The autopsy performed by the medical examiner in Teramo established that the 20-year-old lost his life due to asphyxiation. The examination was carried out in front of the family consultant.

To complete the autopsy report, the results of histological analyzes on the tissues and toxicological analyzes will also be fundamental. Results that will be made known within 30 days. The medical examiner also announced that no fractures or injuries were found on the 20-year-old’s lifeless body.

Doctor Gabriele Paolini, consultant to Patrick Guarnieri’s family, explained:

We are waiting for the results of the analyzes to try to better understand the cause that led to the death of a 20-year-old young man. During the autopsy, bruises were found on the neck, so at the moment there are doubts about just talking about suicide.

Doubts about the manner of Patrick Guarnieri’s death

The Prosecutor’s Office ordered the seizure of all the videos from the prison’s internal cameras, the medical records and also the reports of the prison officers’ checks. Patrick, according to newspaper reports, was taken to prison last Monday for having violated the obligation to stay several times. The family, however, immediately expressed their doubts about the possibility that the boy could have made an extreme gesture. There are two complaints presented, they also spoke of a quarrel and shouting inside the prison. The authorities are investigating in order to discover the truth.

Furthermore, according to the family, Patrick was not fit to be in prison, given his hearing problems and his cognitive difficulties. The 20-year-old was found in the bathroom, hanging with cell sheets. Also according to widespread news, the mother was also detained in the same prison, who was struck by an illness, upon hearing the news of her son’s death and was taken to hospital.

