The influencer tells her short love story with the super entrepreneur Flavio Briatore

Taylor Mega talks about herself in the television program storie di Donne al Bivio, hosted by Monica Setta, broadcast on Rai 2. The influencer says she had a crush on Flavio Briatore long before meeting him.

She had been following him for some time and he corresponded perfectly to her ideal man. They met in the Principality of Monaco in 2019, shortly before the girl’s participation in the format The Island of the Famous.

He declares that the affair lasted very little and that they both broke up calmly and without controversy.

“Was I sorry it ended? ? No, that’s okay, there was ‘ghosting’ on both sides.”

The relationship created bad feelings with Elisabetta Gregoraci, Briatore’s partner, despite the fact that she tried in every way to divert the attention of social media from the brief flirtation, publishing stories in which she pretended to be elsewhere.

Taylor is a very followed influencer and can earn up to 40,000 euros for a post. She does not reveal her secrets for such success: she declares that it is a sector in which one must have great skills to achieve such high earnings figures. During the television show she is a little reluctant to talk about her ex Tony Effe but she assures that their relationship is very friendly and she feels great affection for him.

Taylor began her career in showbiz as a teenager, at 15, but is now a famous entrepreneur with more than 3 million followers. You created a fashion brand, Mega Swim and in 2020 you created a For Man calendar to support a campaign against violence against women. She recently graduated in Psychological Sciences and Techniques at the e-campus in Milan, proving that she is gifted with much more than a flashy beauty which she uses to the best of her ability to have an income that is the envy of many.

