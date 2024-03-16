Greenpeace is filing summary proceedings against the Dutch state to speed up enforcement of measures to protect nature from excessive nitrogen deposition. An environmental organization reported this on Saturday. The normal trial has been going on since July, but Greenpeace says it is taking too long.

In the final proceedings, Greenpeace wants to force the state to develop a “concrete action plan” within four months with measures that will reduce nitrogen emissions into threatened habitats below critical levels. This “KDW” indicates how much nitrogen can be stored in nature without the risk of significant damage. The border has attracted much criticism and the government is looking for alternatives. However, next year 40 percent of vulnerable areas should fall below the standard.

“These are lawsuits we did not want to start,” writes Greenpeace director Andy Palmen. “But we see no other way out, because the government is not proposing measures that could save the most vulnerable nature.” Milieudefensie, Mobilization for the Environment and the World Wildlife Fund, among others, support summary proceedings.

