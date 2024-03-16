Stefano De Martino happily engaged to the well-known stylist Luciana Monto? It is the host himself who reveals the truth and breaks the silence; here are his words

Stefano De Martino has returned to the center of gossip in recent days for what appears to be a new and unexpected love story. In fact, recently, alongside the name of the well-known presenter, what appears to be his new partner was announced.

We are talking about Luciana Montò as well as a famous stylist and owner of a well-known showroom in Naples. In fact, everything was born from a photo that the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia showed live on Rtl 102.5 in which Stefano himself is portrayed in the company of the beautiful Luciana.

An indiscretion that filled social media within a few hours and created a lot of expectations on the part of De Martino’s fans. However, in a completely unexpected way, it is the Rai presenter himself who breaks the silence and gives his opinion on what news.

The latter thus intervened, leaving all his fans surprised with unexpected words towards Luciana Montò. Has a new love story been born? Let’s find out below through her words.

Stefano De Martino engaged to Luciana Montò? The truth and the words of the well-known presenter

Initially, it was journalist Gabriele Parpiglia who revealed what Stefano’s new flame would be. The latter stated on Rtl 102.5:

“We can reveal that Stefano De Martino is engaged and has a partner. We show the photograph of the new girlfriend. “She is a Neapolitan model. Look at his look. This is a photo we got as a preview. Stefano hugging someone like this we haven’t seen him since Belen Rodriguez. What if a denial comes? As they say in journalism, a denial is like a double confirmation.”

Precisely regarding the journalist’s words, the response to Stefano De Martino’s poison has arrived. A real lightning-fast denial that wanted to silence the gossip before it became even bigger and more cumbersome.

This denial came through a comment in response to the Influencer “Menestrello” who, under the words of Parpiglia, explained how Luciana was only a friend of Stefano. Through those words that De Martino stated: “Menestrello- Parpiglia 1-0”.

To confirm the friendship that binds the host to Luciana is the Biccy portal which, after hearing from a source close to the stylist, declared:

“She is a well-known Neapolitan stylist and also the owner of a showroom. Luciana has been a friend of Stefano for six years. I don’t even know why all these articles are coming out now, seeing as they’ve been hanging out as friends for years and posting photos on social media. She is also a friend of Gilda D’Ambrosio, that’s how they met.”

Despite this, in Stefano De Martino’s heart there seems to be the name of a woman who, for the moment, still remains a real mystery.