Gerardo Blyde, leader of the opposition delegation of the Unitary Platform of Venezuela, has ruled out the possibility of assuming a presidential candidacy. In a recent interview, he stated that it is not in his will to reach the presidential position. In that sense, he gave his full support to María Corina Machado, who assured that she remains the representative in the next presidential elections on July 28, 2024.

Why doesn’t Gerardo Blyde plan to run for president of Venezuela?

Gerardo Blyde has highlighted that the responsibility for making decisions on strategies, including the designation of a substitute candidate, falls on María Corina Machado and the coalition of opposition parties. In addition, he has reiterated the importance of honoring the commitments established in the Barbados Agreement, signed by the Unitary Platform and representatives of the government of Nicolás Maduro in October 2023.

Gerardo Blyde offers his support to María Corina Machado in the next elections. Photo: LR/Diffusion composition.

In that sense, he has made it clear that his role is to be a delegate and not a candidate, and he has expressed his confidence that the opposition will follow the electoral path without setbacks, this despite the disqualification of his candidate for the presidency of Venezuela.

“The coordinator of the negotiation delegation cannot end up being a candidate. That is against nature, irregular, we have to start assuming our role. The candidate exists and she will decide together with the Unitary Platform the tactics to follow in this process,” Blyde ruled on the matter.

Does Gerardo Blyde support María Corina Machado in the Venezuelan presidential elections?

Despite the disqualification that weighs on the leader of Vente Venezuela, Blyde has insisted that she is the only opposition candidate for the next elections in Venezuela, as she assured that it will be Machado who decides the “strategy and tactics” to follow in this electoral process.

When will the presidential elections be in Venezuela and who are the candidates?

The presidential elections in Venezuela will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2024. The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has proclaimed President Nicolás Maduro as its official candidate in a ceremony held this March 16.

Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed as presidential candidate for July 28, 2024. Photo: LR composition.

However, the situation would be complex since some of the opposition candidates with the highest voting intentions, such as María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano, have been disqualified from running for public office, which would exhaust the possibilities.

