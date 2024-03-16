GDP: Confindustria, “growth is slowing, weak in the first quarter”

Italy’s growth “slows down” at the beginning of 2024 and a “weak” GDP trend is expected in the first quarter, even if services are “moderately rising” and industry “seems to stabilize”. This was revealed by the Confindustria study center in the flash economic situation of March. “The Italian economy – observes the CSC – is supported by low inflation, increasing family confidence and growing services, while industry seems to be stabilising. However, there are various negative factors: the brake on trade flows continues in the Suez Canal, oil continues to rise in price, the rate cut is postponed again, credit to businesses remains in decline”. However, according to Confindustria, the prospects for 2024 are “better”. “If last year the Italian economy grew by 1%, a much higher pace than we were used to in pre-Covid, despite the ECB tightening, and also thanks to the Pnrr, the forecasts for 2024 , so far modest (the latest Consensus indicated +0.7% for GDP), can only be more positive, also because rates are expected to fall and the Pnrr to accelerate”.

Confindustria recalls that in January the new Real Time Turnover indicator (CSC-TeamSystem) “indicated an increase in services (+1.1%). In February, the PMI confirms that the sector has returned to growth, moderately (52 .2 from 51.2); business confidence, however, suffered a setback, after a few months of recovery. Industry convalescent”. Furthermore, the RTT “reports an increase in turnover in the industry in January (+3.2%), which suggests a recovery in production at the beginning of the year (-0.5% in the fourth quarter). In February, the Hcob PMI rose slightly again (48.7 from 48.5), but in a contraction area, signaling that the decline in industry is easing.” Finally, the rapid CSC survey “strengthens the expectation of a stabilization of production; however, the destocking of inventories continues and the confidence of manufacturing companies falls again, to low levels”.

GDP: Confindustria, more robust growth in 2023 from Istat review

The Istat review shows that Italian growth was “more robust” in 2023 compared to previous estimates. This was revealed by the Confindustria study center in the flash economic situation of March. “The quarterly profile of GDP (at constant prices) – underline the CSC experts – has been revised upwards: the change for the whole of 2023 is equal to +1.0% (+0.9% in the annual data ), much more than what was estimated by Istat at the end of January (+0.7%, preliminary estimate). The first quarter was reduced by -0.1%, but the second increased by +0.2 % and the third of +0.1% (and also the fourth of 2022 of +0.2%). Therefore, the annual variation of 2023 already ‘acquired’ in the third quarter rose by 3 tenths compared to the data in January (from +0.7% to +1.0%), which is a very marked revision given the low initial growth rate. The carryover to 2024 also increased, from +0.1% to +0.2%”.

The Istat review, reminds Confindustria, also involves other economic variables. “The full-time equivalent work units (WU) – observes the CSC – now show a higher trend in 2023 (+2.2% per year): in particular, in the first 3 quarters they grow by +0.2% per quarter more than the old data. The public administration deficit in 2023 is estimated to be larger: 7.2% of GDP, from the 5.3% forecast by the government in September, due to the strong increase in capital spending connected to tax credits (Superbonus, Transition 4.0)”.

For fixed investments, with the updated data, no further reductions can be seen during 2023. The “worst data – Confindustria further highlights – is the flat second quarter, while the first now records strong growth. In the data released in previously (December 2023), however, the first was weak, there was a collapse in the second and a small decline also in the third. Added to this is an unexpected leap in the fourth. As a result, the growth of investments in 2023 it is now +4.9% (of which +4.2% acquired by the third party), while before the revision the change acquired by the third party was +0.4%. Therefore, from almost stagnation to strong expansion”.

On household consumption, however, the Confindustria experts explain, “the revision was minor, but still significant: +0.2% per quarter in the first half of 2023, especially relevant for the second half than in the data before the revision had a flat dynamic. In this case, the variation acquired in the third is unchanged, because Istat also revised the dynamics to the same extent and in the opposite direction in 2022. Public administration consumption was also revised upwards in 2023 , much more than private ones: on average, +0.3% per quarter in the first 3; the variation acquired in the third quarter rose from -0.4% to +1.1%, with an entire 2023 recording a +1.2%. We have therefore gone from a small decline in public spending to a decisive increase. Strong destocking of inventories. In the face of higher investments (+0.8 the greatest contribution to GDP, in the first 3 quarters) and also total consumption (+0.4), the revision significantly lowered the dynamics of inventories (-1.0)”.

ECB: Confindustria, high inflation, rate cut in June

Inflation is “still high” in the Eurozone and the rate cut seems to have been postponed until June. This was revealed by the Confindustria study center in the flash economic situation of March. “Italian inflation – explains the CSC – remained low and stable in February (+0.8% per year), with energy prices (-17.3%) not affected so far by the high oil price and core prices in slowed down (+2.2%).However, in the Eurozone average, despite falling (+2.6% from +2.8%, with the core at +3.1%), inflation remains above the ECB threshold of +2%. Furthermore, one-year inflation expectations have risen (2.4% in the Eurozone, 2.5% in the USA). Therefore, in March, the ECB left rates unchanged (4.50% ) and the Fed is expected to do the same (5.50%). The markets have moved the wait for the first cut forward (June).