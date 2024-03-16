Gaza, peace talks have resumed in Doha. Israel: Hamas man killed

Egyptian sources say indirect truce talks in Gaza could resume this afternoon in Doha. The White House says it is “cautiously” optimistic following Hamas’s new proposal for a prisoner exchange agreement. The proposal calls for the first phase of the release of Israeli women, children, elderly and sick people held as hostages, in exchange for the release of 700-1,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel rejects him, and the families of the hostages appeal: “Tel Aviv accepts the Hamas plan.”

Jerusalem Post: Hamas commander Issa killed by Nuseirat

Marwan Issa, No. 2 of the Qassam Brigade, Hamas’s military wing, is dead, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing “Hamas sources.” Sources confirm recent rumors that Issa was killed and buried in an underground tunnel fired by Israeli forces in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip. There is no other evidence yet that the murder actually took place.

Netanyahu: “Those who insist on voting want to stop the war”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected international pressure to stop the war in the Gaza Strip “before the goals are achieved.” “They do this,” he explained, “by making false accusations against the IDF, against the Israeli government and its prime minister. They also do this by citing statements from US officials in an attempt to force elections now, in the midst of a war. … And they do this because they know that the current elections will stop the war and paralyze the country for at least six months.” Netanyahu then confirmed the operation in Rafah: “It will take a few weeks and it will happen,” he said.

US destroys drone launched by Houthis over Red Sea

The United States shot down a drone fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels toward the Red Sea. This was reported by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), specifying that two drones were launched: one was destroyed, and the other, presumably, fell into the Red Sea. There were no reports of damage to ships transiting the area.