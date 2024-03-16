Believe in your product. Mate Rimac does this with his Nevera.

Want to drive a hypercar as a daily driver? I wouldn’t recommend it with a Porsche 918 Spyder, McLaren P1 or LaFerrari. With an electric car it’s much easier. The powertrain is less exotic, and the EV is great for everyday driving. This is exactly what Mate Rimac does with his Nevera.

The first copies have already been delivered to customers and the CEO’s own car is already ready. This week the boss and founder of the Croatian car brand received the keys to his own Rimac Nevera.

Mate Rimac and his Nevers

Most customers will add this special hypercar to their exclusive car collection. They only go out by car on good days. Don’t be friends. He plans to ride his Nevera every day in all weather conditions. It’s not surprising when you realize that this is “your” car. What’s more, it’s good advertising, showing that your car can do anything.

The configuration is amazing. Mate chose a dark red color where the exposed carbon structure can be seen through the paint. The mirrors feature the Croatian flag because Rimac wants to highlight where they come from. Inside, the driver’s seat is black and the passenger seat is red.

The chairs have the letters and numbers M8 and K8. This is a reference to Mata and his wife Katarina (Kate). On social media, Mate says he will actually use this car as a daily driver. Have 1914 hp under your feet every day. – this is not a punishment.

Only 150 Rimac Nevera units will be built. The electric hypercar costs several million euros.

