Cortina, March 16, 2024 – With great joy and satisfaction, the Cortinametraggio Festival, under the direction of Maddalena Maineri, officially presented the first short film dedicated to Francesca Giubelli, the first Italian influencer, travel blogger and model created entirely with artificial intelligence. . Francesco Giuliani, Valeria Fossatelli and Emiliano Belmonte, the visionary creators of Francesca Giubelli, express their gratitude to renowned television auteur Gianni Ippoliti for capturing the provocation of their project and contributing to the creation of a digital icon destined to revolutionize the panorama of cinema. entertainment and communication.

The interpretation of Francesca Giubelli in the film was entrusted to the talented actress Fabiana Latini, who was able to embody the character with extraordinary realism, bringing him to life on the big screen. Born out of a collaboration between creators Francesca Giubelli and Gianni Ippoliti, this bold artistic experiment was widely acclaimed, demonstrating that even a digital object can evoke deep emotion and reflection in our modern society.

The short film “Una, niente e centomila”, conceived as an artistic provocation, allowed Francesca Giubelli to be understood and appreciated even by a generation different from the one for which it was created, thanks to the innovative and bold vision of Gianni Ippoliti. The creators’ constant provocations, combined with Ippoliti’s artistic vision, have brought the topic of artificial intelligence into the spotlight on both the big screen and public television.

Now Francesca Giubelli is embarking on a new path, supported by the enthusiasm and support of Gianni Ippoliti, who welcomed her proposal to become the protagonist of the next Sanremo festival. In addition, an initiative has been launched to distribute a short film in schools, where Francesca Giubelli will interact with young people to raise the debate on artificial intelligence in Italy.

This extraordinary result, achieved through the collaboration of creators Francesca Giubelli and Gianni Ippoliti, marks a new chapter in the evolution of technology and art, paving the way for a future in which digital objects can become an integral part of our cinematic experience. and television.

