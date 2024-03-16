loading…

TEL AVIV – Former Head of Shin Bet Ami Ayalon honestly said that if he were Palestinian, he would fight Israel for its independence.

He also revealed the Israeli public’s frustration with the policies of Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Shin Bet Shin is the intelligence agency responsible for Israel’s internal security affairs. This agency has been blamed for its failure to detect and prevent the Hamas attack on October 7 2023 which triggered a major war in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, today.

In an interview with Al Jazeera English, when asked about his assessment of the situation facing the Palestinian people, Ayalon said that the Palestinian people dreamed of independence but did not achieve it.

“Whether we admit it or not, we control the lives of millions of people,” he said, as reported by Middle East Monitor, Sunday (17/3/2024).

When asked what he would think of Israel if he were a Palestinian living in the West Bank or Gaza Strip, Ayalon replied: “I would fight Israel for my freedom,” explaining that he would do everything in his power to achieve his freedom, nothing more and nothing less.

Regarding the extremist influence of two ministers in PM Netanyahu’s government; Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, as well as his opinion about them, the former Israeli security official indicated that both of them are terrorists and only represent a small minority in Israeli society, but they have influence because of the alliance system.

Ami Ayalon, born June 27, 1945, is an Israeli security officer and politician who has served as commander of the Navy, commander of the Thirteenth Fleet, tenth head of the Shin Bet, and member of the Knesset.

According to a report by the Haaretz newspaper in January, Ayalon refused to comment on the course of fighting in Gaza and on the northern border since October 7.

He also refrained from discussing Houthi attacks from Yemen and the Red Sea, areas he knows well from his time as commander of the Thirteenth Fleet (Naval Command) and later Navy commander.

He left the military about 30 years ago and left his role as a security officer about 24 years ago.

