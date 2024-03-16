“Not a lot of people like this: going somewhere and fixing it,” said Rob den Besten when he resigned as NS CEO at the NRC in 2000. “It’s not fun either, but it’s a lot of fun to reorganize the company and prepare it for the next stage. You have to know what you want and dare to make unpopular decisions from time to time.”

Rob den Besten was known to be a racist. He was previously engaged by the Rotterdam Municipal Transport Company (RET) and then did so as director of Schiphol. His resume made him the ideal person to lead the NA’s privatization operation in the 1990s. Den Besten was a serious manager, as he was called then. The difference is that he was Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport, Public Works and Water Management from 1984 to 1989. He knew how the hares walked in The Hague.

Rob den Besten died on March 6 after a short illness, his family said in an obituary on Saturday.

The minister was bothering him

In that farewell interview, Den Besten grumbled a little. Within six years he had separated the Dutch Railways from the government and turned it into a profitable independent organization. But in the end Minister Netelenbos made him very worried. NS had hoped to win the right to operate a high-speed line between Amsterdam and Paris, but despite earlier favorable signals, it was forced to participate in a public tender. “I wish this company could catch its breath a little longer.”

The HSL concession between Breda and Amsterdam eventually went to NS. Den Besten probably didn’t foresee how much headache HSL would cause his successors.

You could say that Den Besten held the tide. When he joined the National Assembly in 1992, the state had invested hundreds of millions of guilders. Things could only get better. And things got better. Market forces were in vogue. Den Besten led NS as if it needed to go public and left behind a profitable company. And the traveler noticed that his train began to depart on time more often.

Merciless

Charming, alert and personable, but at the same time impatient and angry. This is exactly how Dan Besten was described in a profile after his resignation as CEO of NS. He made enemies, but managed to significantly improve the internal relationships between drivers, conductors and management. And NS involved customers in planning service improvements. Rob den Besten basically wanted to make NS a normal company, less focused on The Hague and more focused on foreign markets. Tensions were never far away at NS though, with the Rover Travel Association soon complaining about the service again and staff resisting the “church tour”. Now they lost sight of the fact that there were no longer “railway bunnies” in the management; everything revolved around an imaginary shareholder. A trend started by Dan Besten.

Rob den Besten retired early from NS at the age of 59. For personal reasons, he said, he felt his work was done after privatization. After this he no longer had a prominent public position at the national level. Rob den Besten was 83 years old.

