Kate Middleton is in trouble: here are the words that her closest friends have uttered to express her extremely delicate situation.

The Grand Duchess of Wales is experiencing a rather delicate period. In her last days, some of her behaviors ended up at the center of the scandal and for this very reason, the woman’s friends have their say on what is happening to Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton

Let’s discover their words together and what problems would concern poor Kate.

Kate Middleton at the center of the media scene

The period that has just passed has drastically affected poor Kate Middleton, which has had repercussions on both a physical and psychological level. The Grand Duchess is in fact just returning from an abdominal operation which occurred due to health problems that hit her hard.

Kate Middleton

As if all this wasn’t enough, various conspiracy theories have begun to tarnish his figure. In fact, in many shots, the princess does not appear to be present and there have even been rumors of the presence of a stunt double who would replace her during public events.

Just think of the scandal relating to the photo published on the day dedicated to Mother’s Day. Several experts began to analyze the anomalies that the shot revealed from the beginning. At that moment Kate herself intervened on the issue, declaring how she too is passionate about editing and filters to apply to photos once they have been taken.

Kate’s friends talk about the situation of the Duchess of the United Kingdom

Credits: Rai

To try to shake up this bad moment, some of Kate Middleton’s closest friends have decided to have their say on the issue. Some of them even gave an interview where they declared how she herself has been under pressure for years due to the role that destiny has chosen for her.

Kate has been under incredible pressure for years and is now being attacked in the media for mistakes other people have made. Her collaborators should have been more careful. Why didn’t they check things in due time? I’m sorry, but it’s not Kate’s fault: she is suffering and under great stress.

William e Kate

These were the words that a friend of the woman spoke in her defense and, obviously, she was not the only one to do so. Another family friend has in fact declared how all the media attention has focused on Kate and William following the Harry and Meghan scandal. Kate took on all the emotional burden of the matter and now she would need a moment of rest to fully recover. What are your thoughts on this?