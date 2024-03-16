Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – ITALGAS’s management of the public gas service in the municipality of Fiumicino, which is currently being renewed, has continued for almost 30 years without interruption. Moreover,

Based on the results of investigations conducted by the Court of Accounts, there is no evidence of any payments by ITALGAZ as compensation for activities carried out under the extended regime from 2012 to the present day. For these reasons, the Municipality of Fiumicino, by special decision of the Council, has activated all the procedures that it considers most appropriate to protect the interests of the Institution, requiring the company to pay the amount due for the concession activities carried out, equal to 2,016,000.00 euros in addition to the legal accessories and the invitation of Roma Capitale to as a customer, announce a new tender.

In order to modify and integrate the original Agreement concluded in 1995, the municipalities of Fiumicino and Italgas entered into an additional agreement in 2017 to reduce the contract, applying the deadline established by law, that is, 12/31/2012. “Italgas, after being asked to determine the timing and means of renewing the agreement, stated that, since the contract expired on 31.12.2012, it will operate the service in the municipality of Fiumicino by virtue of obligations. – emphasized Mayor Mario Baccini. – Roma Capitale, indicated as the Contracting Party for the purpose of inviting a new tender for the provision of the service, informed the various participating municipalities in 2015 that it had forwarded the tender documents to ARERA. There is no news about the continuation. – he continues – The obligation to continue management also implies payment to the municipality of the remuneration provided for in the expired contract. For this reason, we will do everything required by law to recover the amounts owed to the municipal treasury and call on Roma Capitale to initiate the necessary procedure to grant the service concession in accordance with the principles of protection of competition, equal treatment and transparency. ” concluded Mayor Mario Baccini.

