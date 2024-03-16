Fiumicino, March 16, 2024 – “Collaboration for the benefit of the territory: it is with this spirit that the Fabbrica delle Idee association was born.” This was stated by Environment Councilor Stefano Costa. The new product was well received by citizens who commented positively on the news on Facebook.

“This new reality,” explains the councilor, “will lead to citizen groups proposing ideas and projects to improve our city for the well-being of those who live there. The association (read here) will be officially introduced to the community on Thursday, March 21st at the Tiber Hotel from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. It will be a pleasure to accept the invitation, to get to know the members and goals with the belief that we can make the most of future cooperation.”