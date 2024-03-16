Rome, March 16, 2024 – In Feltrinelli there is a book by General Vannacci, but you don’t see it: it is not among the latest news or even on the shelves. Although the book has just hit the market and is potentially enjoying great popularity due to the countless controversies surrounding the author, its place is hidden, behind a cash register or even in a warehouse. Therefore, in order to see it and possibly buy it, you need to make an explicit request or purchase online. Roberto Vannacci’s latest work, entitled “Courage Wins”, was published by Piemme on March 12: it is an autobiography that follows “The World in Reverse”, created in-house and published in 2023, which has been much talked about. The new publication could also coincide with the start of his campaign for the European elections, given that there is talk within the League of his possible candidacy.

Vannacci’s latest book? “You will find it in the cash register,” says employee Feltrinelli at Viale Eritrea in Rome, who, when asked why it is not displayed, replies: “We provide it upon request, this is an indication.” It’s the same protocol at Feltrinelli’s in Via Appia Nuova, where the book appears from under the information desk as “Company’s Choice.” However, at the big Largo Argentina store, the salesman says, “It just arrived,” and goes to pick it up from the warehouse. Feltrinelli Librerie has no statement on this matter, although Adnkronos has asked for comment on the matter. Perhaps the choice of Feltrinelli’s bookstores is to guarantee access to all forms of culture and therefore provide Vannacci’s book to those who ask for it, without promoting the display on shelves or in windows of texts that embody values. in which the company does not recognize itself.

Moreover, there is no shortage of similar precedents. The desire to display the book or not was often a subject of debate. The same fate befell last September the book of interviews “La versione di Giorgia” (published by Rizzoli) by Alessandro Sallusti, who condemned the “very serious” boycott of Feltrinelli, which, a few days after its release, not only failed to present it as evidence. but even, as the director of Il Giornale noted, “they only had two or three copies hidden in the corner.” A big sensation was caused by the dispute between Salvini and Feltrinelli in 2019 over the interview book “Io sono Matteo Salvini”, written by Chiara Giannini and published by Altaforte Edizioni (also excluded from the Turin Book Fair), which can be ordered from the bookstore chain, but not on shelves. The news angered then-Interior Minister Salvini, who spoke of censorship.

Source: ADNCRONOS, Loredana Errico.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.