What half-handed bastards we are now. After the government terror, we Dutch suddenly discovered that 100 on the highway was “okay”.

Recently there was finally some good news for the rational Dutchman. This is becoming increasingly rare now that almost half the country is in a group psychosis. But suddenly a piece of reality was on the table.

Sharknado

The first message was that even if the sea level rises by five meters, it can be easily countered with the help of organized dams. Now we need to take into account that, despite all the alarmist messages, from 1901 to 2010, according to KNMI, global sea level rose by 17-21 millimeters. So the actual probability of a rise of five meters is about the same as if a tornado struck land where great white sharks live.

Simple muff

Secondly, there was a report that tossing a few wood chips here and there is not only nice for the fall atmosphere, but also captures 80 percent of the nitrogen. You can then throw these wood chips back into the biomass power plant. So beautiful. Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is pumping water onto the ice caps to ensure it freezes well again. And even if this does not happen, there is still Archimedes’ law for those who prefer science to “feelings.” Pretty simple physics. But good STEM is of course no longer allowed.

No problem

In fact, all the “problems” were solved with small innovations and adjustments, as we have always done. So no need to throw a tantrum, dye your hair green and eat insects. So it’s time to just impose a decent speed limit on the highway again. So you can safely drive 179 130 again.

Then set it up?

But no! Minister Van der Wal of the VVD Automobile Party said yesterday that we cannot go back to 130. Because then it will be impossible to build a house. Anyway. Now it seems strong to me. There is wood, there are stones, there is mortar, there are windows and skilled workers who are happy to get to work. Due to the expropriation of farmers, land will soon become plentiful. So you can build great houses there. This is “impossible” only because of the extremely strict rules we have set, which are 100 times or more stricter than in Germany and Denmark.

Research

Nothing surprising yet. But things get much, much worse. Quality organization SBS6 conducted the study. And it turns out that the souls of most Dutch people are broken. Yes, we were once a proud seafaring and entrepreneurial nation. The result was that Amsterdam in 1602 looked exactly the same as it does today, and from which we are still reaping some of the benefits. But that time has passed.

Learned helplessness

As was the case with the Russians, where for generations all free-spirited people were sent to the Gulag by tyrannical regimes and where only beaten, dishonest apparatchiks settled (except Navalny cum suis), here learned helplessness has finally struck. 54 percent of Dutch people think the number 100 is “quite normal.” 14 percent of dejected testosterone-less people even want to get back to 90 kilometers per hour. How!!1!

Fighting the dying of the light

Only 43 percent still have the mental strength to resist the Matrix. Fortunately, including, of course, all Autoblog readers. I guess. Therefore, we have to wake up our slow brothers (m/f/n) again. In the words of Charlie Chaplin:

Soldiers! don’t give yourself over to the brutes – the people who despise you – enslave you – who regulate your life – tell you what to do – what to think and what to feel! Who trains you, puts you on a diet, treats you like cattle, uses you as cannon fodder. Do not give yourself to these unnatural people – machine people with machine minds and machine hearts! You are not machines! You are not a beast! You are men! You have love for humanity in your hearts! You don’t hate! Only unloved hatred is unloved and unnatural! Soldiers! Don’t fight for slavery! Fight for freedom!

Whose action

