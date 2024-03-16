Former senior military officers linked former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (JB) to an alleged coup plot to remain in power after his electoral defeat in 2022, in statements to the police made public this Friday.

The interrogations took place in recent weeks within the framework of the “Tempus Veritatis” investigation into this alleged plan by Bolsonaro and his entourage to prevent the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

They were published this Friday by order of the judge of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

According to investigators, Bolsonaro was in possession of a coup d’état decree, which was presented to high-ranking military officers during a meeting on December 7, 2022, three weeks before Lula’s inauguration.

In his statement to the police, the then head of the Army Marco Antonio Freire Gomes admitted having participated in that meeting at the Alvorada presidential residence in Brasilia, in which “an advisor read the ‘legal foundations’”, compiled in a minute coup plotter

Freire also said he had participated in other meetings in which the far-right “presented his hypothesis of using legal instruments” to refute the electoral result.

The person questioned added that he always made it clear that “the army would not participate in the implementation” of these measures with a view to “reversing the electoral process.”

For his part, the former commander of the Aeronautics Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior assured the investigators that in one of the meetings held after the electoral defeat, Bolsonaro insisted on looking for “mechanisms” to prevent the seizure of power by Lula, whom he accused of committing fraud.

Baptista Júnior assured that Freire Gomes told Bolsonaro that “he would have to stop him” if he tried to “attack the democratic regime.”

The coup “possibly” would have been carried out if it had not been for Freire Gomes’s refusal, Baptista said.

Bolsonaro has denied any coup intention and says he is the victim of “relentless” persecution.

Silence of alleged accomplices

The president of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL), Valdemar Costa Neto, told the police that the far-right and legislators “pressured” him to file an action questioning the result of the elections before the Superior Electoral Court.

Of the 27 military and former government officials cited, a total of 14 remained silent, including JB.