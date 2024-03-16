Oh, it’s Arturo. [gefingeerde naam, echte naam niet bekend bij de redactie] I forgot to tell you that the police do not work on a commission basis? Bribes were invented to earn a little extra money. Possibly a rookie mistake. Or maybe he’s just a very diligent agent. This Spanish officer issued fines worth at least 7.5 million euros.

RTL Nieuws already spoke about “probably the most diligent agent in Europe” in December. In Barcelona in 2022, he issued no less than 69,840 fines. That’s more than 200 a day, considering it’s probably not open all year round. This is a lot of work, because on a working day he has to write out 25 per hour. If you receive a fine in Barcelona, ​​check to see if it came from an officer with number 541.

The officer used the aid

The officer used a “technical tool,” writes RTL News. What exactly this instrument was is not explained. But we suspect he had some sort of speed camera with him to issue tickets. If you go to a popular speeding spot, you can probably catch a lot in one day.

By the way, this agent was not the only hard worker; Ten other colleagues were reported to have imposed fines of more than €1 million. There was also an officer who handed out €2 million in fines “without tools” in Barcelona. It was officer number 879. This officer liked to check if he was running a red light.