ENERGY, ARE PRICES TRANSPARENT AND FAIR?

There are electricity bills arriving or already arriving that are 4 times higher than last year’s, with the same consumption. We understood that the market had become a wild west when it was “liberalised” and in a market of this type we know very well that it is always the end consumer who loses out, then a question arises: in Italy there is the Guarantor for price surveillance?

Yes, and it can be found at the Ministry of Economic Development, whose task is to monitor the correct trend of price lists and if you wish to report high prices or anomalies you can call 06-470.51 or access the site.

At this point I browsed to find immediate answers and I found this in reference to the excess “production” derived from photovoltaics: “The GSE will always liquidate the 3,000 kWh that were injected (and were not withdrawn by the user) as surpluses, but at a market value lower than the current market value. Generally, the share of energy sold and then taken back, you are reimbursed around half the average price you would spend to buy energy from the grid (around 0, 15 €/kWh), while for the excess quota about a quarter (around 0.08 €/kWh)” (studiomadera.it).

So, if I understand correctly, the sales price is set by whoever sends you the bill, while the excess sales price is non-negotiable? Why this unequal treatment? Can we think that whoever holds the bill to be sent is a “person” who holds a “dominant position”? If you ask them the reason for these somewhat abstruse prices, the answer will always be the same: “Prices have risen due to wars and markets”. At this point the question arises: is it true? Here are some numbers, oil prices last 3 years:

MONTH OPENING MAXIMUM MINIMUM VAR.%

January 2024 71.67 79.28 69.28 +5.86%

January 2023 80.57 82.66 72.47 -0.45%

January 2022 75.69 88.84 74.27 +17.21%

What about methane listed on the Amsterdam TTF? On 26 August 2022 it was quoted at €210.306 Mwh, while on 15 March 2024 the price was €27.3 (twenty-seven euros and thirty cents). Comments? It is well known that the consumer is always recognized as a cash cow, but is it tolerable to be treated like stupid people? Someone should make sure that the “rights” of everyone, companies and consumers, are protected, but the reflection is always the same: consumers are all considered Fantozzi!