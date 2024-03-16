After 11 years after the disappearance of Angelo Tricarico, confirmation has arrived: his remains were found in a well

Unfortunately, a sad confirmation has arrived on the story of the 27-year-old Angelo Tricarico who disappeared in 2013. The agents found his remains in a well located on the outskirts of San Marco in Lamis, but what happened to him still remains a mystery.

The investigators’ hypothesis is that he lost his life in a different place from where they found him and that he died as a result of a blunt object. However, given the years that have passed and the investigations, it will still take a long time to understand what really happened to him.

In these the officers found his body some time ago, near him he had an identity document and also the shreds of the clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. However, the confirmation of the identity was only released today, Saturday 16 March. Now only further investigations will provide confirmation.

Angelo Tricarico was 27 years old, he had a small criminal record. In the last period of his life he had occasional jobs both as a farmer and as a bricklayer. For 11 long years no one had any news of him and obviously the program Chi l’ha visto? had also covered the case.

The mysterious disappearance of Angelo Tricarico and the report

CREDIT: TELE SVEVA

On the morning of August 19, 2013, the boy left the house around 8 in the morning. He had to go to an uncle’s farm to help pick tomatoes. He had gone out with the documents in his pocket, but without his mobile phone.

He had told his wife that he would return soon, but Angelo never arrived at that farm in Tricarico. The woman, not seeing him return home, became alarmed after a few hours. In fact, she would have called her family first, to find out if they had news of her, but since no one knew where he had ended up, she reported him missing.

As per practice in these cases, the Carabinieri immediately started investigating the case, but for years no one was able to figure out where he had ended up. Now the heartbreaking confirmation has arrived.